F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Wolff worried about Liberty Media changes

F1 News

Wolff worried about Liberty Media changes

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, F1 W09 EQ Power+, Launch
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, F1 W09 EQ Power+, Launch

Feb.23 - Toto Wolff has admitted he is worried about some of the most recent changes in formula one.

Recently, Mercedes and Ferrari have clashed with Liberty Media over reported plans for a budget cap and future engine rule changes.

But it's the new Halo that has Mercedes boss Wolff the most appalled.

"Give me a chainsaw and I'd cut it off," he said at the launch of Mercedes' 2018 car.

"It's right to protect the drivers, but this cannot be the final solution.

"We need to come up with something that simply looks better, but it's also a massive weight on the top of the car so it screws up the centre of gravity.

"We have to remember this is a formula one car," Wolff added.

He also hit out at Liberty's most recent decisions: the grid girls ban, and the delay of the start of races for an hour and ten minutes.

"The shift of an hour to 2 to 3 o'clock I think is good, but I cannot understand the 10 minutes at all," he said. "I think that's a mistake."

As for the grid girl ban, Wolff admitted: "I don't understand it at all.

"I always liked it, and I don't think it was at all negative for women."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Spanish flag WintertestAvailableBook Now
Australian flag Australia '1811% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '1815% DiscountBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '1810% DiscountBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1817% DiscountBook Now