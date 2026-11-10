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Wolff warns Mercedes faces tougher title fight next year

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Wolff warns Mercedes faces tougher title fight next year
Leopold 2 min read
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Mercedes has both world titles in hand, yet Toto Wolff expects no new dynasty, warning that a pack of four winning teams will make next season far harder.

Toto Wolff has warned that Mercedes faces a much tougher championship fight in 2027, despite securing both Formula 1 world titles this season with races to spare.

Kimi Antonelli wrapped up the drivers' championship in Mexico, while Mercedes sealed the constructors' title in Brazil.

But with Lando Norris winning at Interlagos and Max Verstappen charging from 21st to P2, Wolff believes the competitive order is becoming increasingly unpredictable.

"You only have to look at the last few races. We haven't won," the Mercedes boss said.

"These four teams can win races and will fight for a World Championship, so I have no doubt that it will be very difficult for us next year."

Mercedes famously dominated Formula 1 between 2014 and 2021, winning eight consecutive constructors' championships.

However, Wolff doubts another such era is beginning.

"It seems like the most competitive era in Formula 1 is about to begin, because the teams have become very professional and resourceful," he said.

"In a very short time, you go from being dominant in some races to realising your upgrades aren't working, and you fall behind."

He admitted he would welcome another period of Mercedes dominance, but does not expect it.

"I wish the Mercedes era had already begun and resulted in just as many titles, but I don't think that's the reality," said Wolff.

Antonelli wants a tenth win

Antonelli, meanwhile, is already targeting another championship after returning home to Italy aboard a private jet following the Brazilian GP.

"It would be great to do it again," the 20-year-old told Italian media in Bologna.

But his immediate ambition is to add another victory to his nine wins this season.

"We'll try to win the tenth race this year and then we'll think about 2027."

Mercedes 2026 title double
Drivers' titleKimi Antonelli, clinched in Mexico
Constructors' titleClinched in Brazil
Brazil winnerLando Norris
Antonelli wins in 2026Nine
Mercedes era2014 to 2021, eight constructors' titles

Related: Verstappen and Alonso dodge Wolff's 'ruthless era is over' claim

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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