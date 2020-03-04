Wolff wants FIA to reveal Ferrari engine details

A letter calling on the FIA to clarify the saga about the legality of Ferrari's 2019 engine is doing the rounds.

According to Auto Bild, the author of the letter is Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

The development follows the FIA's controversial announcement that a secret "settlement" with Ferrari had been reached following a lengthy investigation into the engine.

Correspondent Ralf Bach said the letter, seeking the signatures of the other team principals so that it can be forwarded to the FIA, was sent to every team except the Ferrari-linked ones - Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas.





Bach said that Wolff, reportedly accusing the FIA of poor management, is also calling for "all details that were discussed internally with Ferrari" to be disclosed.

