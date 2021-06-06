Wolff still not ruling out Red Bull rear wing protest

Jun.6 - Toto Wolff is still refusing to rule out a post-race protest against Red Bull's allegedly flexible rear wing.

Amid a chaotic qualifying at Baku, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton managed to overcome earlier difficulties to outpace his title rival Max Verstappen and set up an exciting prospect for Sunday.

However, the risk of a disputed result rolls on.

"This whole story about flexible wings is annoying everyone, me included," Mercedes boss Wolff said on Saturday.

"I don't know at the moment how their wings worked today and how they will work tomorrow. The decision will be made later," said the Austrian, when asked if a protest is still possible.

"Nobody wants to go to court. It's only counterproductive for our sport," Wolff added.

Auto Motor und Sport claims Mercedes engineers are still concerned that, based on the latest video footage from Red Bull's car, the wing is overly flexible.

"However, we are hearing from the FIA that Red Bull is not out of the ordinary this time, and that Mercedes' wing is also showing signs of flexibility," correspondent Michael Schmidt revealed.

What is clear is that Mercedes' and Red Bull's top officials are now locked in an ever more bitter tit-for-tat via the media, with Christian Horner advising Wolff at Baku to "keep his mouth shut".

"He's just a windbag who likes to see himself in front of a camera," Wolff hit back at his Red Bull counterpart, according to Sky Deutschland.

"I think it's better for him to be humble and remember that it was he who was disqualified in 2014 with a flexible front wing."

Title rivals Hamilton and Verstappen, meanwhile, giggled at their bosses' dispute after qualifying.

"We should get them in a ring," said the seven time world champion.

Verstappen agreed: "I'm all for a ring anyway, even in Formula 1 - instead of penalties."

