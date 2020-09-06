Wolff set to 'stay' with Mercedes

Sep.6 - Toto Wolff looks set to remain at Mercedes beyond 2020.

The team boss has made clear that he has been discussing his contract renewal over the past weeks with new Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius.

Earlier, he even weighed up the top job at Liberty Media.

"(Sergio) Marchionne wanted me out of Mercedes to manage Liberty and make the team less strong," Wolff admitted to La Gazzetta dello Sport.





"I thought about it for a year, but I came to the conclusion that the place I am happiest is at the heart of the team, in the garage, seeing the mechanics work, being a silent observer, being part of the analysis with the engineers.

"At the moment I can confirm that I will stay," he added.

Wolff also hints that his relationship with Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto is strained.

"The relationship with Marchionne and (former Ferrari boss Maurizio) Arrivabene was special," he said.

"I learned a lot from Maurizio in terms of marketing and we still have contract, and of course there were difficult moments, especially with Sergio before he died.

"The last message I received from him was 'We will meet again'. I never deleted it. With Mattia perhaps there is a different approach - we have different characters," Wolff added.

Check out more items on this website about: