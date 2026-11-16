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Wolff rules out Antonelli ever leaving Mercedes for Ferrari

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Wolff rules out Antonelli ever leaving Mercedes for Ferrari
Leopold 2 min read
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Toto Wolff dismisses any Ferrari threat to Kimi Antonelli with a flat 0.0 percent, while hinting a world champion's pay should rise and eyeing a chairman's role.

Toto Wolff has revealed that former Red Bull rival Christian Horner congratulated him on Mercedes' championship triumph, while firmly ruling out the possibility of Kimi Antonelli eventually joining Ferrari.

Speaking to Germany's Bild newspaper, Wolff said the relationship with Horner remained respectful despite years of fierce competition and apparent animosity.

"Christian and I have a respectful relationship. That was the case back then, too," he said.

When asked what Horner had written, Wolff revealed the message.

"Congratulations. Kimi has been incredible this year and respect for supporting him at such a young age," he said.

Antonelli's championship has also raised questions about his future earnings, with Bild suggesting his current basic salary is around four million euros.

Wolff declined to confirm the figure or promise an immediate pay rise.

"No one needs to worry about his finances," he said.

"For Kimi and his family, the most important thing is that he's driving a competitive car. At the same time, we know that we have a world champion who should be rewarded accordingly."

Asked how concerned he was about the Italian eventually being tempted by Ferrari, Wolff replied: "0.0 percent."

"Because Kimi and his family are loyal people," he explained.

"He belongs to Mercedes like wheels belong to a car."

Wolff also believes Antonelli's popularity in Italy has created an unusual situation for Ferrari's traditionally loyal supporters.

"The Tifosi are now wearing Ferrari shirts with Mercedes caps," he smiled.

Looking further ahead, Wolff revealed that he could remain involved at Mercedes for another decade, although potentially in a reduced role.

"If I stay healthy and it continues to not feel like a job, then I'll stay for many more years," he said.

"Perhaps I'll only do 18 races instead of 24 and fewer media appearances. I'd like to split my role, to act more as chairman."

Fast Facts: Wolff on Antonelli
DriverKimi Antonelli
TeamMercedes
Ferrari worry level0.0 percent
Reported base salaryAbout 4 million euros (Bild)
Wolff's futurePossibly 18 races, not 24, as chairman

Related: Barrichello expects Antonelli to end up at Ferrari

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Leopold

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Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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2 F1 Fan comments on “Wolff rules out Antonelli ever leaving Mercedes for Ferrari

  2. Jere Jyrälä

    Never say never, especially when a team like Ferrari is in the equation.

    Ruling out a Ferrari switch happening even in the more distant future is definitely pointless & premature at this point, not to mention that nothing or no one could stop him from leaving if he wanted to anyway.

    "No one needs to worry about his finances," is a good way of wording the response, & perfectly true, not to mention literally applicable to everyone, even his parents.

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