Mercedes has won both 2026 championships, yet Toto Wolff says he is staying because his CEO will not let him leave. Ola Kallenius has refused every resignation offer.

Toto Wolff has revealed that he repeatedly offered to resign as Mercedes team boss during the team's difficult years, only for company CEO Ola Kallenius to refuse.

The Austrian made the admission in Berlin, where he received the Auto Bild Motorsport Award at the Golden Steering Wheel ceremony following Mercedes' return to Formula 1 dominance.

Asked whether he intends to remain in charge, Wolff smiled: "Yes. Ola is forcing me to."

"I've offered him my resignation several times in recent years, but he's always said: No, you'll continue."

Mercedes has now secured both 2026 world championships, with Kimi Antonelli winning the drivers' title in Mexico before the team wrapped up the constructors' crown in Brazil.

The success takes Wolff to 17 world titles as team principal - eight drivers' championships and nine constructors' titles - equalling the record of former McLaren boss Ron Dennis.

His nine constructors' titles also match the achievement of legendary Williams founder Frank Williams.

Wolff admitted the latest success was particularly satisfying after four difficult seasons, but he joked that the satisfaction never lasts very long.

"The moment of joy is unfortunately only brief when you close your eyes on the flight home," Wolff said.

"Then comes the miserable part of my life again, namely thinking about how we're going to win the next race."

The award was presented by tennis legend Boris Becker, who also remarked on the extraordinary excitement surrounding Antonelli in Italy.

"I live in Italy and know what's going on with Kimi," Becker said.

"His landing in Bologna was broadcast live on television."

Wolff's title record Titles as team principal 17 (eight drivers', nine constructors') Record equalled Ron Dennis, also 17 titles Constructors' titles Nine, matching Frank Williams Mercedes in 2026 Antonelli champion in Mexico, constructors' crown in Brazil Award Auto Bild Motorsport Award, Berlin Resignation offers Several, all refused by Ola Kallenius

Related: Wolff warns Mercedes faces tougher title fight next year

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics