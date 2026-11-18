Toto Wolff wants F1 to stay scarce and luxurious, but the FIA president is already talking to BYD and Geely, and Mercedes' own valuation shows what is at stake.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has questioned whether Chinese car manufacturers would be a suitable fit for Formula 1, despite FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently welcoming the prospect of brands such as BYD or Geely joining the championship.

Speaking alongside Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius on the OMR podcast, Wolff warned that Formula 1 must protect its exclusive image when considering potential new entrants.

"We don't want to dilute it with brands that perhaps don't quite fit our appeal," he said.

"We're high-end, we're high-tech, we're scarce, we're luxury, and all of these things together."

Wolff said Chinese manufacturers could either purchase an existing team or apply for a new entry, although expanding the grid would create logistical and safety considerations.

"So whether a Chinese brand comes one day or not is another question," he said.

"At the moment, there isn't one."

The comments contrast with Ben Sulayem's recent confirmation that he has held discussions with both BYD and Geely about entering Formula 1 as a potential 12th team.

Meanwhile, Wolff revealed the extraordinary financial growth of Mercedes' F1 operation.

"Probably eight or nine billion dollars," he said when asked for the team's current valuation.

He compared that with Mercedes-Benz itself, which he estimated had a stock market value of around $36 billion.

"That means you're now worth almost a quarter of Mercedes-Benz in terms of company value or market capitalisation," Wolff said.

"That's actually extraordinary."

Kallenius also defended Formula 1's continued use of combustion engines, arguing that the championship remains a valuable testing ground for hybrid technology and sustainable fuels.

However, he acknowledged that the 2026 regulations may have gone too far.

"The management of electrical energy - after all, it's a hybrid car - plays a disproportionately large role in being able to win a race this year," he acknowledged.

Wolff on F1's value Mercedes F1 valuation $8-9 billion, per Wolff Mercedes-Benz market value Around $36 billion Share of parent company Almost a quarter Possible entrants BYD, Geely (talks with Ben Sulayem) Route in Buy a team or apply for a new entry

Related: Ben Sulayem again wants a Chinese entry on the grid

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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