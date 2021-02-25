Wolff plays down Formula 1-Formula E merger in the future

Feb.25 - Toto Wolff has played down suggestions that Formula E and Formula 1 could move closer to a 'merger' in the near future.

Formula E boss Alejandro Agag has said a merger is the only way F1 can fully embrace electric power, as he has a 25-year lease on exclusive use of the technology.

"Even if F1 got a (FIA) contract after our license ends, that would be far too late," Agag said. "We have the rights for 25 years, of which we have only completed six and have 19 to go."

Mercedes has a works team in Formula E, but Wolff is not even committing to the series in the medium term.

"We really enjoy the format," he told Auto Bild. "We're talking to a completely different target group than with Formula 1.

"But in the end it also has to make commercial sense. We are currently discussing what the next generation of vehicles will be like and what role Mercedes can play in the future vision of Formula E.

"No final decision has been made yet," Wolff insisted.

As for the longer term, Wolff also plays down suggestions that Formula 1 will eventually merge with Formula E - or at least race at the same events.

"Both companies ultimately belong to the same man - John Malone," the Austrian said.

"It has failed so far to position both platforms in the best possible way, but if synergies are possible one day, then we could already drive together on a race weekend - for example on the street circuits," Wolff told Ran.

"I think that would be a great thing, but it needs the approval of all stakeholders and, as we know, but that is not easy in motorsport."

