Wolff not committing to 2021 team boss role

Jun.12 - Toto Wolff is not ready to commit to remaining Mercedes' team boss beyond the end of 2020.

After buying into Lawrence Stroll's new Aston Martin project, the Austrian has admitted he is currently discussing his future at Mercedes with Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius.

When asked how long he will remain team principal, Wolff told Osterreich newspaper: "Definitely until the end of the season.

"But I'm in the eighth year now and we have won the title six times. I also have to ask myself if I am still the best man in this role.





"Is my motivation, my energy still at the same level as before? Because what I don't want is to slide from very good to just good," he added.

