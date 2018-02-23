F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Wolff hopes for new Hamilton deal in 'weeks'

F1 News

Wolff hopes for new Hamilton deal in 'weeks'

Lewis Hamiton Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Launch, F1 W09 EQ Power+
Lewis Hamiton Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Launch, F1 W09 EQ Power+

Feb.23 - Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff think they will soon put together a contract beyond 2018 for the four-time world champion.

At the launch of Mercedes' 2018 car, which boss Wolff said is an evolution of last year's car, he predicted a new Hamilton deal would be decided in "weeks".

"Toto knows there is no one better and I know there's nowhere better, so we're comfortable and committed to each other," Hamilton, 33, said.

"Hopefully we'll have something done before the first race of the season."

He said Wolff doesn't have to worry that he might suddenly break off talks and look elsewhere for 2019.

"In the whole six years I have been here, I have not spoken to anyone else and that shows how committed I am," said the Briton.

Where there is change is in how Hamilton runs his social media accounts.

Earlier in the winter, Hamilton deleted his Twitter and Instagram content after a controversy broke about him saying his nephew should not wear a princess dress.

"I have been very open with my life for several years, but we're in a strange time in the world where things are magnified a lot more than they were," he said.

"I will continue to show the world what I am doing, but it is about being more strategic."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Spanish flag WintertestAvailableBook Now
Australian flag Australia '1811% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '1815% DiscountBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '1810% DiscountBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1817% DiscountBook Now