Wolff has idea to make F1 more entertaining

Sep.4 - Dr Helmut Marko admits he is "starting to worry" about Formula 1.
Amid the corona crisis, the sport managed to get up and racing with a modified calendar and various health measures in place - including, for now, the absence of spectators.
But then it became clear the extent to which Mercedes would dominate with its 2020 car.
Red Bull has championed the 'party mode' ban which debuts this weekend at Monza, and Dr Helmut Marko told Osterreich newspaper: "I hope we are spared the next boredom."
Indeed, Spa last week was a particularly processional race. Marko added: "When I look at how it works in MotoGP, I start to worry about Formula 1."
Fellow Red Bull boss Christian Horner thinks one solution would be for each driver to have to use all three tyre compounds in every race, ending what he calls "boring" one-stoppers.
Toto Wolff has another idea, but he also defends Mercedes' dominance of F1.
"I understand what the fans are saying and I think it would be very easy for me to say 'there are good football games and bad football games'," he is quoted by Brazil's Globo Esporte.
"Nobody wants to see a team dominate the championship. But we do not believe that we are dominating," the Mercedes team boss added.
Indeed, he suggests that opening up teams' internal radio communications will better demonstrate to the fans how much tension goes into each race win.
"I think we should consider making these communications available to the fans, so they can follow the action and see what really happens internally," said Wolff.
"There's a lot more drama that goes on behind the curtains. Getting the parts ready, technical problems, bringing updates to the track at the last minute, and like in Belgium, all the worries of a one-stop strategy.
"If it happens, I think this may be an additional way to enhance the entertainment factor," he added.
Wolff also thinks new additions to the 'corona calendar' will make 2020 more exciting.
"Mugello is an unbelievable track, which I know from my time as a driver," he said. "I'm also looking forward to Portimao, which should be a very fun place, and then we are returning to the iconic Imola, and Turkey and Bahrain.
"Many changes are coming up and I hope they add to the fun."
Check out more items on this website about:
Marko conveniently forgets the period when Red Bull via Sebastian V had years in a row winning. How about Ferrari's winning streaks with Michael S. It comes and goes. The only boring part is the constant moaning from him.
Yip, and they were all right up there (together with SKY) consistently moaning about how boring Vettel's dominance was and what the FIA should do to change it. It would be a whole different song now if the front runner was a German driver, then the same rhetoric would be being spewed out.
There are white lines indicating the width of the track, and then there are runoff areas. At present the runoff areas are used as a racing line and drivers are disqualified staying in the run off area for a certain time. If FIA wants to get F1 more entertaining drivers need to stay within the white lines. Should the cross the run off area more than 3 times they are disqualified - in practice and during the race. Let us get back to basics, In the old days there was no run off areas - you stay on the track!!!