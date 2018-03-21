F1-Fansite.com
Wolff: Ferrari's quit threat is serious

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF70H winner Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia. Sunday 26 March 2017.
Mar.21 - Toto Wolff has warned the FIA and Liberty Media not to take Ferrari's F1 quit threat lightly.

As negotiations over a new commercial deal and regulations beyond 2020 loom, many long-serving F1 figures have heard Ferrari's quit threats before.

But Mercedes boss Wolff says it's different this time.

Referring to Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne, he said: "He has clear ideas about what formula one must look like to be a platform for Ferrari.

"If he sees no advantage for the brand, he will turn off the light, quite simply and without remorse," alias Wolff.

So Wolff's advice for Liberty Media and Jean Todt?: "Do not mess with Marchionne. Formula one needs Ferrari more than the other way around."

One thought on “Wolff: Ferrari's quit threat is serious

  1. Chris Ashdown

    What a load of rubbish, all the original teams have left the sport without it effecting the sport, Yes they are a famous name and would be missed but no more than Vanwall, BRM, Lotus, Maserati and so on

