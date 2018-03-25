F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1 News
Home / F1 News / Wolff eases 'pressure' after Bottas crash

F1 News

Wolff eases 'pressure' after Bottas crash

Crashed Mercedes W09 of Valtteri Bottas
Crashed Mercedes W09 of Valtteri Bottas

Mar.25 - Toto Wolff says he will try to ease the psychological blow suffered by Valterri Bottas following his qualifying crash in Melbourne.

Bottas' season got off to the worst possible start with a heavy qualifying crash, with his Mercedes predecessor Nico Rosberg saying it will also be a mental blow.

When asked about that, Wolff said: "Yes, my somewhat restrained reaction to the incident was due to the psychological effect that the accident can have on Valtteri.

"Today Lewis was faster than him, so you try to go faster, hit the wall and then you can begin to doubt yourself."

Bottas' situation is not helped by his contractual status, and rumours Daniel Ricciardo could be shaping up for negotiations with Mercedes about 2019.

Wolff said: "Such an incident before the first race of the season does not help him, but we will try to support Valtteri as much as we can.

"We are sympathetic to the situation and will try not to expose him to excessive pressure."

Bottas said he will not be psychologically affected by the crash.

"Normally I do not make such mistakes, but this time it didn't work out. Everybody makes mistakes sometimes," said the Finn.

"I have no problems psychologically -- I'm just looking ahead to the race now and in the next qualifying, I will take risks again."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now
Mexico flag Brazil '18AvailableBook Now