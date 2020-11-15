Wolff denies shaping up to switch F1 teams

Nov.15 - Toto Wolff has rejected renewed speculation that he may be on the verge of quitting Mercedes and joining the Aston Martin team.

The Austrian bought shares in Lawrence Stroll's new project earlier this year but Wolff denies that is a sign that he could switch camps in Formula 1.

"I have no stake in the Aston Martin team - I have shares in Aston Martin, the road car company," he said in Turkey. "I am a minority shareholder and for me it's just an investment.

"There is no direct connection between the two. Yes, I like the brand but I am completely satisfied with my position as co-owner and head of the Mercedes team."

Wolff said he is "very proud" to have led Mercedes to a seventh consecutive world championship in 2020.

Some even think he is the best team boss in the sport's history.

"I have to pinch myself if someone says that, when there are people like Ron Dennis or Jean Todt on that list," the 48-year-old told Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

However, Mercedes on Saturday had its worst qualifying showing of the entire 'power unit' era on the ultra-slippery Istanbul circuit.

Wolff says it shows there are still "weaknesses" in the otherwise totally dominant team.

"We will remember this race just as we remember other poor performances like Singapore in the past, but I hope that tomorrow we can put on a good show here in Turkey."

