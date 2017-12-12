F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Wolff denies Mercedes eyeing Ocon for 2019

F1 News

Wolff denies Mercedes eyeing Ocon for 2019

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Dec.12 - Toto Wolff has played down claims Mercedes is already eyeing Valtteri Bottas' 2019 replacement.

Despite a solid start to his first year in silver and securing a new deal for 2018, Bottas is rumoured to have been earmarked for replacement in 2019 by Mercedes junior Esteban Ocon.

Team boss Wolff denies it.

"Esteban is one of our drivers and is therefore in the picture, but the team and all of its strength is behind Valtteri," he told Turun Sanomat newspaper.

"If we to start thinking about other drivers, it would mean that the emotional side would not be 100 per cent for Valtteri," Wolff added.

"I can assure you, from the board to every team member, we all want Valtteri to succeed," he said. "Together with Lewis, he is our driver and we do not think of any others."

Wolff said Bottas did well to adapt quickly to life at Mercedes, after Nico Rosberg's shock decision to quit F1 immediately after winning the 2016 title.

"Valtteri just has to understand what he missed during the weekends when he lost out to Lewis, and on the other hand understand his strength of those weekends when he beat his teammate, for example in Sochi," Wolff said.

"Valtteri has it all. He just has to get the whole package together," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now