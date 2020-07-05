Wolff admits new livery may increase overheating

Jul.5 - Toto Wolff has admitted to some concern about Mercedes' new black livery.
The team boss revealed this week that Lewis Hamilton had pushed for the change in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
But there have been rumours that some Mercedes engineers are worried the sudden and unforeseen switch to black paint could increase the 2020 car's risk of overheating.
"That's a good question," Wolff is quoted by Ilta Sanomat newspaper.
"Communication and marketing are important, but if this hampers our performance, that's important too.
"It should be 30 degrees on Sunday, and then we'll see how the simulations we do with the silver car differ from the black car in the real world," he added.
Wolff admitted it is "unclear" whether the colour change will increase the risk of overheating.
Check out more items on this website about:
What I would like to do is watch a sport without any political content I am not racist and never have been.i just want to watch f1 for what it is if this carries on I will stop watching it
If what carries on? Clearly a very low threshold. You will not be watching football then.
Is it so intolerable that F1 shows a little solidarity with "Black Lives Matter".
My, my, you guys are all heart.
That's the problem. The "I'm not a racists" have no problems with racism and the status quo. " You guys just work it out and please don't bother me as it doesn't affect me... " That attitude is what has allowed it to go on so long, uninterrupted. So, (1) black driver, out of over 750+ drivers in F1 history, bringing that fact to light, is too much for you? I'm have to assume if F1 openly discriminated against any group or race, but didn't make comment about it, you'd be fine with that? Since YOU"RE not racist...
Agree entirely with this sentiment - every facet of our lives is mired in politics, can we please just go racing?