Wolff admits new livery may increase overheating

Jul.5 - Toto Wolff has admitted to some concern about Mercedes' new black livery.

The team boss revealed this week that Lewis Hamilton had pushed for the change in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

But there have been rumours that some Mercedes engineers are worried the sudden and unforeseen switch to black paint could increase the 2020 car's risk of overheating.

"That's a good question," Wolff is quoted by Ilta Sanomat newspaper.





"Communication and marketing are important, but if this hampers our performance, that's important too.

"It should be 30 degrees on Sunday, and then we'll see how the simulations we do with the silver car differ from the black car in the real world," he added.

Wolff admitted it is "unclear" whether the colour change will increase the risk of overheating.

