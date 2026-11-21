Mercedes has a world champion but no answers: Toto Wolff admits the September upgrade is still baffling, so the last three races become a testing ground for the team.

Toto Wolff says Mercedes will use the final three races of 2026 to experiment with its troublesome car, admitting the team still does not understand why a September upgrade has caused so many problems.

Despite Kimi Antonelli securing the world championship, Mercedes has struggled with unpredictable handling in recent races.

"The motivation is incredibly high because we don't understand this car with the update we brought in September," Wolff told RTL in Las Vegas.

"Even today, under these difficult conditions, it did completely different things than we expected: the front axle wasn't up to temperature, the rear axle was too hot, and then the thing went sideways."

With both championships decided, Wolff sees an opportunity to investigate.

"It's very good that we now have three races where we can try a lot of things without such intense performance pressure."

He also revealed how closely he has supported George Russell during a difficult season alongside Antonelli.

"He doesn't understand it, and neither do we exactly, but some drivers are suited to a particular generation of car, and some aren't," Wolff said.

"Just after Mexico, for example, I spent the next twelve hours with him on the plane trying to build him up again."

Meanwhile, Wolff acknowledged that Antonelli could eventually be tempted by Ferrari, although he hopes the Italian remains with Mercedes for many years.

"Even if we have a ten year contract with him, he'll only be 30 then," he said.

"He'll probably still have another ten years or even more. So, what happens in the future is difficult to predict."

Mercedes after the September upgrade Upgrade Brought in September, still not understood Car problem Front axle off temperature, rear axle too hot Races left Three, used to try things Championships Decided, Kimi Antonelli is world champion Wolff on Russell Spent twelve hours on a plane after Mexico

Related: Wolff signals no immediate Antonelli contract upgrade despite title

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics