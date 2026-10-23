Wolff Admits Mercedes Is Preparing for Life Without Him

Toto Wolff is not going anywhere yet. But he is already drawing up the team that will one day run without him.

Toto Wolff has admitted he is already planning how Mercedes will eventually operate without him at the helm.

Speaking on the Cheeky Pint podcast, the Mercedes team boss and major shareholder said the goal is to build a structure that can survive his eventual step back.

Who will replace Toto Wolff at Mercedes?

Not one person, if Wolff's plan comes together.

"For me, it's important to do what's best for the family and to do what's best for the team," said the 54-year-old Austrian.

"That means looking at the structure going forward where this team can live without me."

Wolff said his current responsibilities would probably be divided among several people rather than handed to a single successor.

"I believe that my job is going to be divided between two or three people that I'm vetting at the moment," he revealed.

"I believe they are already doing a great job with all of their strengths in these various areas."

Bradley Lord's role

Mercedes has already strengthened that succession structure, with Bradley Lord now serving as deputy team principal.

Will Wolff become Mercedes chairman?

Wolff also acknowledged that his own future could eventually look more like a Niki Lauda-style executive or non-executive chairman role.

"That executive or non-executive chairmanship is something that may happen," he said.

Clear boundaries required

But he said such a move would require very clear boundaries.

"You can't be on the sidelines and interfere into the daily business," added Wolff. "I believe that if you are a chairman, non-executive or executive, you need to exactly know your role."

When will Wolff step back?

Not any time soon, by his own account.

"I'm still enjoying it too much running it, actually," Wolff said.

That is the key line. Wolff is not announcing an exit, and he gave no timeline. What he did make clear is that the Mercedes of the future is being designed around a shared leadership, with Wolff himself possibly moving upstairs rather than out of the door.

Fast Facts: Mercedes succession Successors Two or three people Deputy TP Bradley Lord Possible role Chairman, Lauda-style Timeline None given Source Cheeky Pint podcast

Related: Toto Wolff's Interview with Cheeky Pint: Unpacking Mercedes' System

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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