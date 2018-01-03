F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Williams set to announce Sirotkin deal

F1 News

Williams set to announce Sirotkin deal

Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 Third Driver. Renault Sport Formula One Team RS17 Launch

Jan.3 - Williams looks set to announce a two-year contract with Sergey Sirotkin.

Earlier, the British team dithered over its choice of replacement for Felipe Massa, also seriously testing and considering the former BMW and Renault driver Robert Kubica.

But Russian Sirotkin, backed heavily by the Vladimir Putin-linked SMP Bank, appears to have won the day with a two-year deal now being reported by Auto Bild.

However, former Swiss F1 driver Marc Surer thinks it could still go either way.

"You could actually toss a coin," he told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"One has a great story and the other a lot of money. But neither is in the category that you absolutely have to take him."

Massa departed Williams declaring that he was not surprised about the team's deliberations, saying it's "all about the money".

And Williams' last title winner, 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve, is also not surprised.

"They already sold their soul to the billions of Lawrence Stroll, who only cares about his son," he said.

"Even Massa was faster than Lance. His podium in Baku does not convince me as it was pure luck," added Villeneuve.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now