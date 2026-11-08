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Williams rumour emerges as Lawson's F1 future hangs in balance

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Williams rumour emerges as Lawson's F1 future hangs in balance
Leopold 1 min read
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A Canal Plus claim that Lawson could replace Albon at Williams has been shot down, yet the New Zealander says the delay over his Racing Bulls future leaves few options.

A sensational rumour has emerged in Brazil that Liam Lawson could replace Alex Albon at Williams next year, even as the New Zealander admits his Formula 1 future is looking increasingly bleak.

Former F1 driver Franck Montagny reportedly claimed on Canal Plus that Racing Bulls has decided to drop Lawson for 2027 in favour of Formula 2 contender Nikola Tsolov.

However, Montagny suggested Lawson could instead move to Williams alongside Carlos Sainz, with Albon losing his seat.

The claim has already been strongly disputed.

Journalist Thomas Maher reported that multiple sources had indicated there was "no truth whatsoever" to suggestions Albon would be replaced.

Williams also only recently confirmed Albon for 2027.

Lawson, meanwhile, appears increasingly frustrated that his strong 2026 performances have still not secured his future.

"I don't know what else they want me to do," he said in Brazil, where he qualified a strong P5 in the wet.

The 24-year-old has impressed both at Racing Bulls and during his temporary return to Red Bull as Isack Hadjar's injury replacement.

But Lawson admits the delay has left him with few alternatives.

"It's tough, isn't it? It's the end of the season," he said.

"When something like this is pushed all the way to the end, you're left with not really any options, so it's not the easiest situation."

He added: "Obviously, I want to be racing in F1, and I'm trying to show my best every weekend. I feel like we've had a good year."

Lawson and Williams: the rumour
The claimFranck Montagny on Canal Plus: Lawson to Williams, Albon out
The denialThomas Maher: "no truth whatsoever"
AlbonRecently confirmed by Williams for 2027
Racing BullsClaimed to be picking F2's Nikola Tsolov
Lawson in BrazilQualified P5 in the wet

Related: Permane keeps door open for Lawson as decision nears

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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One F1 fan comment on “Williams rumour emerges as Lawson's F1 future hangs in balance

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    Indeed zero truth to such claim & even though he’d realistically be an upgrade over Albon, Williams doesn’t have a strong reason to reverse their intention of heading into next season with the same lineup, as previously announced.

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