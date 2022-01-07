Williams releases 2022 livery on computer generated F1 car

Jan.7 - The Williams Racing team released these computer generated pictures of their 2022 F1 car and livery. How much the final car will look like this model is yet to be seen, but I will not be far off.

The official launch date of the Williams car is still unknown. The top team cars will probably be released very close before the first pre-season testing in Barcelona that starts.

The cars in the midfield normally are released in the week of the first pre-season testing period, which is the week of that starts with the 21st of February 2022.

No other team has released their launch date yet.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: