Williams thought restructuring costs sat outside the cap and the FIA disagreed, costing it 1.5 percent of wind tunnel and CFD testing, while Alpine admits a reporting breach.

Williams has been found guilty of breaching Formula 1's budget cap, resulting in a financial penalty and a reduction in aerodynamic testing for the next 12 months.

The FIA confirmed on Wednesday that the James Vowles-led team exceeded the 2025 spending limit by 627,000 pounds - equivalent to 0.48 percent of the cap.

The team has accepted both a minor overspend breach and an accompanying procedural breach, agreeing to a 1.5 percent reduction in wind tunnel and CFD testing.

The amount of the financial penalty was not disclosed.

Williams explained that the overspend resulted from administrative costs associated with restructuring the company, which it believed were exempt from the cap.

"We believed these costs fell outside of the cap," the team said.

"Following discussions with the FIA, we have agreed to resolve the matter in line with their interpretation that the costs should have been in cap."

Crucially, the FIA concluded that Williams had not attempted to gain an unfair advantage.

"There is no evidence that WGPE has sought or obtained any advantage (sporting or otherwise) as a result of the identified breaches," the governing body stated.

Williams added: "Integrity is central to what Williams stands for and we can now close this case and remain focused on our future."

Alpine and the rest of the grid

Alpine was also found guilty of a procedural breach relating to inaccuracies in its financial reporting, although its actual expenditure remained below the cap.

"The team accepts that it unknowingly committed a Procedural Breach," Alpine said, explaining that the errors involved accounting for non-racing expenditure, including marketing and employee costs.

The FIA confirmed that Alpine had gained no undue advantage and had cooperated throughout the investigation.

The remaining nine teams, including newcomer Cadillac, were found compliant, along with all five power unit manufacturers.

Williams cap breach: key facts Overspend £627,000 (0.48 percent of the cap) Season in question 2025 Testing cut 1.5 percent of wind tunnel and CFD Duration Next 12 months Breaches accepted Minor overspend and procedural Also found guilty Alpine, procedural breach

Related: FIA shows little enthusiasm for Mercedes salary allowance idea

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics