Williams Defies Oddsk & is Ready with Two Cars for Las Vegas

Nov.18 - Williams will have two cars ready to race in this weekend.

After the , boss James Vowles publicly admitted concern following a spate of recent major crashes for the team.

"There's no team on the grid that can cope with five major accidents in two race weekends," he said.

"Simply, the amount of spares we carry are not sufficient to carry that amount of attrition. We're going to do our absolute utmost to get two cars to the best specification they can be with sufficient spares to make that happen.

"What that looks like is difficult to predict at the moment," Vowles added.

Over the weekend, there were rumours that Williams could actually be down to just a single car for Las Vegas - or have to sit the race weekend out completely.

F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto wrote on X: "I've just chatted to Williams.

"They tell me there's no truth to the chatter they won't be in Vegas after sustaining massive damage via three crashes in Brazil. They say they'll have both cars ready to race in Nevada.

"That's an incredible effort from the team and suppliers," he added.

