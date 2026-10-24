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Sainz Softens Qatar and Abu Dhabi Stance After Williams Statement

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Sainz Softens Qatar and Abu Dhabi Stance After Williams Statement
Leopold 1 min read
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Williams has issued a clarification on behalf of Carlos Sainz after the GPDA director sounded notably cautious about Formula 1's confidence that the Qatar and Abu Dhabi races will go ahead.

Sainz Questions F1 Confidence Over Middle East Races

Sainz had said on Thursday that it was "relatively premature" to be so convinced while the political and security situation in the Middle East could still change quickly.

Williams Issues Statement Clarifying Sainz's Safety Concerns

Later the same day, Williams issued a further statement in his name.

"Following some reporting of my comments in the press conference earlier today about ending the season in the Middle East, I want to be clear that I know the FIA and Formula 1 will put safety first and completely trust them to make the right decision," the Spaniard was quoted as saying.

"We look forward to racing in Qatar and Abu Dhabi."

The intervention noticeably softened the tone of Sainz's original remarks, which had stressed that drivers needed to remain "diligent and reactive" rather than simply assuming the races would happen.

Piastri and Hadjar Trust FIA Over Race Safety Decisions

Oscar Piastri and Isack Hadjar had been more guarded from the outset.

"We'll put our trust in F1 and the FIA and listen to their advice," Piastri said.

Hadjar was even more detached.

"It's out of my control."

"So, I'll drive on the track I need to drive, and that's it."

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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