Williams announces 2 new team sponsors

ROKiT Williams Racing is pleased to announce Lavazza and Royal Bank of Canada as an Official Team Partner for the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship season.
The Lavazza logo will make its debut on the FW43 challenger at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. As well as on-car branding, Lavazza will be featured throughout the ROKiT Williams Racing garage and hospitality areas, on teamwear and on race suits of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.
The global financial institution’s logo will be seen on the nose of the FW43, driven by George Russell and Nicholas Latifi during the Formula One season in 2020. RBC branding will also be featured throughout the ROKiT Williams Racing garage and hospitality areas, on teamwear and the drivers’ race suits.
Deputy Team Principal of ROKiT Williams Racing, Claire Williams, commented: “Lavazza and ROKiT Williams Racing share similar values, we build our businesses around passion for work, and for our product. These attributes around innovation and entrepreneurship provide solid foundations for our companies to build a strong partnership. I look forward to working with Lavazza and welcoming them into Formula One, for the 2020 season.”
“We are also delighted that RBC has partnered with the team for the 2020 season,” said Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal of ROKiT Williams Racing. “Formula One is a sport on a world stage and we’re proud to partner with a global financial institution that is passionate about helping young athletes achieve success in all forms of sport.”
Lavazza Group Chief Marketing Officer, Sergio Cravero, commented: “We are thrilled to keep supporting our young ambassador and talent Nicholas Latifi in his new journey in Formula One with the ROKiT Williams Racing team. Through these important partnerships, perfectly in line with our internationalisation strategy, Lavazza is able to develop its brand awareness and to spread the Italian coffee culture all over the world.”
“Unlocking the potential of youth and young athletes is a priority at RBC, and this partnership will allow us to continue to support talented Canadian racer Nicholas Latifi as he makes his debut this spring with Formula One,” said Matt McGlynn, Vice President, Brand Marketing, RBC. “We look forward to working with our partners at ROKiT Williams Racing in 2020 and cheering on Nicholas from his home country.”
