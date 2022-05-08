Will the German GP return on F1's race schedule?

May 8 - Volkswagen's double-barrelled Formula 1 foray for 2026 is giving German circuits renewed hope of returning to the sport's annual race calendar.

Hockenheim and the Nurburgring have fallen out of favour with F1 as lucrative and glamorous new venues like Miami steal the limelight.

But with Porsche and Audi now on the way to Formula 1, the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali is suddenly sounding more optimistic about Germany.

"Something that could happen soon could be very important for Germany to get back on the calendar," he told DPA news agency.

Hockenheim boss Jorn Teske agrees.

"I do believe the pressure on Formula 1 will increase and that a race will take place in Germany on a regular basis again," he said.

"The new manufacturers are very important for Formula 1 and their word carries a lot of weight," Teske, when asked about VW CEO Herbert Diess' recent comments, added.

Nurburgring spokesman Alexander Gerhard said: "We are still open to all channels to bring Formula 1 back to the Nurburgring."

However, he said there were no active talks and that any proposal needs to be "affordable" and "make economic sense".

Hockenheim boss Teske's idea is for an annual race rotation with the Nurburgring, which he says is "quite conceivable". The Nurburgring's spokesman agrees: "If it fits, it can be alternating."

With the final word, F1 CEO Domenicali declared: "No matter who the organiser is, we have to see what the conditions would have to be to get the race back on the calendar."

