Will Russell Secure His Future at the Upcoming Home GP?

Jun.23 - Toto Wolff may be almost ready to end intensifying speculation about Mercedes' Formula 1 driver lineup for 2026.

It is obvious that the Austrian has been leaving an open door to Max Verstappen by delaying final contract extension talks with the on-form George Russell.

Also relatively clear, however, is that the rumours linking Verstappen with the exit door at Red Bull have significantly lessened in recent weeks.

That's good news for Russell, who won from pole in Montreal.

"Many believe the new contract could be announced at Silverstone," Auto Motor und Sport's Michael Schmidt claims.

However, that could simply shift the speculation of uncertainty from Russell's shoulders to those of rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Osterreich newspaper agrees that if Russell is staying in 2026, "what this means for Antonelli's future is unclear".

Indeed, Mercedes could foreseeably pair Verstappen with Russell, who despite intense recent and historical conflicts have also shown signs of a growing mutual respect.

One unnamed Red Bull insider thinks a Verstappen-Antonelli pairing is unlikely. "If Wolff takes Verstappen, he'll be changing two drivers.

"Verstappen would ruin Antonelli."

Robert Doornbos, known to be close to fellow Dutchman Verstappen, warns those who think the quadruple world champion is definitely staying at Red Bull.

"There's still something going on behind the scenes," he told Ziggo Sport. "George Russell is winning races. Why don't you give that guy a contract, then?

"I strongly suspect that something will happen this year and that Russell could be waiting a long time for a contract. Only if Wolff can't have Max will he go for George."

