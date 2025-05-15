Will McLaren Intervene or Let Piastri and Norris Fight it out?

May 15 – McLaren will be thinking about electing a de-facto number 1 driver quite soon, according to former grand prix winner Ralf Schumacher.

The Woking based team is dominating the 2025 season so far, with most insiders believing the constructors’ title is basically already out of reach for any other top team.

However, given the team’s pace advantage, a true Lando Norris-versus-Oscar Piastri head-to-head for the drivers’ crown could put that title in serious doubt – especially with Max Verstappen unchallenged by his own teammate.

Norris led the championship early, but mistakes and perceived mental weakness – on top of the cool, calm Piastri’s three wins in the past four races – have put the young Australian 16 points clear of his teammate.

Verstappen is a further 16 points behind Norris, notwithstanding a clear car disadvantage.

“Things are getting difficult for Lando now,” Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

“If things stay like this until the summer break, then the team will want to make a decision relatively soon, I’m pretty sure of that,” the German added.

“They definitely won’t want to let the drivers’ title slip away this year.”

McLaren, however, have insisted so far that Norris and Piastri are free to battle within the so-called ‘Papaya rules’. It is also believed Mark Webber skilfully negotiated the new contract for Piastri guaranteeing strict equality with Norris.

“I think it’s very good that McLaren is sticking to the old tradition and letting the drivers drive freely,” former Mercedes motorsport boss Norbert Haug, who knows the McLaren team very well, said.

“I think it’s too short-sighted to set the course too early. That’s completely demotivating, not only for the driver, but also for the driver’s team.

“They work with two teams side by side, in parallel,” Haug added. “One wants to beat the other as fairly as possible, and that’s the only way the team will advance in the long run.

“That’s why I’m an absolute advocate of free racing.”

