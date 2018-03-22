F1 News

Will Hamilton re-sign with Mercedes?

After a long wait, we’re finally closing in on the new Formula season. This season promises to be faster, more exciting and more challenging than ever before, with sweeping changes to rules, cars, and of course who is allowed to hold up signs in the pit lane. And did we mention that new management change? Despite controversial changes including the new Halo safety system to the death of shark and T-fins, the headlines have been dominated by the end of grid girls and what’s happening with Lewis Hamilton’s new contract, just going to show where F1 fans’ interests really lie.

Hamilton is reaching the end of his agreement with Mercedes, and the four-winner, who has picked up two titles with the German giants, will be looking to retain his current World Championship trophy at all costs, and of course negotiate a lucrative new deal. Whether this will be with Mercedes remains to be seen, especially now that Hamilton is set to become one of the sports all-time greats, now that he has found form and rhythm with his car and team.

It certainly looks like Hamilton will be staying with Mercedes. Despite the dragged out process, it would make sense for the Brit to stick with the team that has helped him to secure 2 world titles, and arguably have produced the best car over the last few seasons. Although there are plenty of suitors, Mercedes have a trump card in that Ferrari are the only realistic option for Hamilton, and he certainly won’t want to be playing second fiddle to Sebastian Vettel. A return to McClaren now looks unrealistic too, with the Mercedes car proving too much of a draw.

Money will be playing a big factor in this move. It’s no secret that Hamilton lives the high life, flashing a private plane in the off-season that landed him in a spot of tax trouble and of course sharing his luxurious lifestyle with the world on Instagram. A multi-year deal will easily stretch into the hundreds of millions for Hamilton, and his agents, and of course his heavily involved Dad, will be hammering out a deal that will see him pick up a heft new eye-watering contract wherever he decides to offer his services.

If he does decide to stick with Mercedes, he’ll be among the favourites to lift the World Drivers Championship Trophy. Realistically, only Vettel can offer a big enough challenge with his Ferrari, and the German will desperately want to get back into title winning form. He last picked up a World Championship in 2013, and at 30 years old, he’ll want to make sure he’s pulling into his last few years as a driver with another few title wins. Max Verstappen of Red Bull is currently 3rd favourite, and since his move from Scuderia, he has managed 5th and 6th in the last two seasons. With an ever-improving car and more confidence to pick up points when it matters, Verstappen could be a dark horse to offer some competition for Hamilton.

Although a new signature for Mercedes is almost guaranteed, fans need to remember that anything can happen in F1, and that there’s still plenty of time for Hamilton and his team to change their minds. Despite the need to continue in a winning vein, money will still be a key factor in any agreements and could end up changing the course of the season is the right amount can’t be found.

