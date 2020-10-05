Will F1 return to Melbourne in 2021?

Oct.5 - Formula 1 "will return" to Melbourne, according to race organisers.

The season-opening Australian GP was the first race cancellation of 2020, triggering the sport's long shutdown.

In recent days and weeks, the likelihood that F1 will return in 2021 had appeared unlikely, as Melbourne is still subject to strict and controversial restrictions following a covid outbreak in the city.

However, the covid infection rate is now down to less than 11 per day on average, with Australian grand prix Corporation chief Andrew Westacott sounding upbeat about the future of the race.

"Whilst lots of other states would covet MotoGP and Formula 1, it's not going anywhere," he told Speedcafe.

On the event's official website, meanwhile, a note reads: "The Formula 1 Australian GP will return in 2021."

F1's provisional 2021 calendar will be published within October.

