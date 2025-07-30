Will Antonelli Rise to the Challenge? Mercedes Prepares for 2026

Jul.30 - The intense spotlight on Kimi Antonelli is growing heavier by the day, as the teenage rookie continues to struggle alongside George Russell in his debut season with Mercedes.

Once hailed as the next Verstappen, Antonelli was fast-tracked into Formula 1 at just 18 - having received his super licence dispensation while still 17. But the early promise has turned into pressure, with the Italian visibly emotional during a painful weekend at Spa, where he was seen in tears in front of assembled media.

"He's simply too far behind," said Ralf Schumacher, who warned that Antonelli's career could be in doubt if the gap to Russell doesn't shrink. "Coming into Formula 1 as the new Verstappen isn't good for anyone."

"You just have to say it. If he's going to become a world-class driver, everyone will naturally be watching closely to see how he performs against Russell - and he's not there yet."

Martin Brundle, speaking to f1-insider.com, questioned the decision to debut Antonelli directly at Mercedes. "I still wonder why they didn't give Kimi a year or two (at a smaller team), like they did with George Russell, to develop under less scrutiny.

"They can't allow him to drift mentally."

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, quoted by Ekstra Bladet, believes Mercedes should take decisive action.

"I would sign a deal with him," he said. "It's small money, and it would give him a boost of self-confidence. If things go really wrong at the end of the year, you can always pay him and make a change, as we've always seen in Formula 1."

Toto Wolff has reportedly held talks with Flavio Briatore about a potential loan move to Alpine, but signs now point to both Antonelli and Russell being retained for 2026.

