Why Verstappen Skipped the Must-See F1 Movie Premiere

May 22 – Max Verstappen has snubbed a private screening in Monaco of the new ‘F1’ feature film featuring Brad Pitt.

18 of the 20 drivers – with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll also conspicuously missing – sat in a Monaco movie theatre on Wednesday with most of them following the instruction to wear team gear.

Notably, both Ferrari drivers and Fernando Alonso wore casual clothing.

But quadruple world champion and Imola winner Verstappen, 27, went a step further by live streaming at the wheel of his simulator in his nearby Monaco apartment at the very same time.

His new Twitch handle is ‘FranzHermann69’ – an amusing nod to the pseudonym he used for his recent GT3 test in a Ferrari at the treacherous Nordschleife.

Recently, Verstappen admitted that he turned down starring in a number of scenes of the ‘F1’ movie – co-produced by Lewis Hamilton – with Hollywood icon Pitt.

“It’s not something that really excites me,” the Dutchman insisted.

“We discussed it,” Verstappen added, referring to the invitation of multiple cameos, “but ultimately it didn’t really happen. But that’s fine. It’s not why I’m here.”

The winner of 65 grands prix and counting increasingly talks about how he fiercely separates his job in Formula 1 with his private life.

“As soon as I leave the paddock, I don’t think about it anymore,” said Verstappen.

“I’m busy. That keeps me away from all the gossip or possible things that happen. I am not interested.”

