Why V10 Engines Could Roar Back to Life in Formula 1

Feb.24 - The roar of screaming V10 engines could be returning to Formula 1.

Lauding increased safety as the biggest positive development in recent F1 history, Fernando Alonso at the weekend lamented some of the backwards steps the sport has taken since he debuted in 2001.

"We've got heavier cars, we've got cars that don't have the characteristic sound any more, we've got slightly more predictable racing, we don't have the refuelling, we don't have those pitstops that used to be a bit of a challenge," said the 43-year-old.

"When it rains the cars are too big, tyres are too big, there's no visibility at all. So let's try to maintain safety but go back to lighter cars, to cars that sound good, that entertain the public."

Curiously, in mid 2024, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali actually hinted that because of sustainable fuels, the sport might actually be able to consider moving away from the current 'hybrid' power units from 2030.

"It is a personal consideration of mine, not yet shared with the teams, even if we have spoken about it with the FIA, that if sustainable fuels work, we will need to carefully evaluate whether to continue with hybrid or whether better solutions will be available," he said.

"All drivers would like to have lighter cars, and personally I would also like a slightly larger sound. From the research we are carrying out, it emerges that all markets, and all age groups, want a better sound as well as the energy and vibrations that only a certain type (of engine) is capable of transmitting when you are close to the track."

F1 and the governing FIA are at odds on many issues at present, but it seems that Domenicali and Mohammed Ben Sulayem are united on the issue of V10s.

FIA president Ben Sulayem said "a lot of positive conversation" has been happening behind the scenes in recent days.

"While we look forward to the introduction of (new) chassis and power unit regulations in 2026, we must also lead the way in the technological trends of future motorsport," he added.

"We should consider various options, including the roar of a V10 running on sustainable fuel. Whatever direction we choose, we must ensure that we help the teams and manufacturers to keep development costs under control."

