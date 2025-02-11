Why Toto Wolff Believes Mercedes' Success Won't Return Until 2026

Feb.11 - Toto Wolff has played down expectations about Mercedes' 2025 Formula 1 season.

After achieving near-unprecedented title success with Lewis Hamilton until 2021, the team and the seven-time world champion slumped in the new 'ground effect era'.

Hamilton, 40, has fled to Ferrari.

"I don't deny the problems we have been having," team boss and co-owner Wolff told La Repubblica newspaper.

"But looking closely at the data, you can see that we weren't the only ones in 2024 to have fluctuating performances."

As for how Hamilton will fare in red, Wolff answered: "When he has a competitive car, Lewis is always the best. We weren't able to guarantee it to him.

"We're talking about a driver who can give a lot to Formula 1 and the team that hosts him, I have no doubts about that."

Wolff has replaced Hamilton with his teenage protege Kimi Antonelli, as the Austrian explained that he was determined not to "repeat the mistake" he made by letting the-then similarly teenaged Max Verstappen get snapped up by Red Bull.

The team boss says he will keep the young Italian "under my umbrella" to keep the pressure off as he adapts in 2025.

"Both Kimi and the team are aware that they should not expect anything before 2026," Wolff said. "On that side of the box, Valtteri Bottas has also returned to take a look at Kimi, keep an eye on him.

"If something happens before 2026, it will be a gift," he added. "I would like to see an Italian driver win again - it's been a long time since that happened and would be a great story to write."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: