Why the Canadian GP’s Future in F1 is Uncertain

May 14 – A dark cloud is rolling above the future of Canada’s Formula 1 race.

Because of the skipped editions of the event in Montreal in the Covid era, the contract with F1 was extended beyond its planned end-date in 2029 until 2031.

However, Le Journal de Montreal newspaper has discovered that, “based on public documents and obtained information, it appears that F1 can pull the plug and terminate the contract in 2029 under the terms originally signed”.

According to the report, F1 owner Liberty Media has earmarked Montreal for the potential axe for two reasons – the disastrous 2024 Canadian GP, and the fact that the annual fee of $21 million is “among the lowest” on the bustling 24-race calendar.

Last year’s grand prix, Le Journal de Montreal said, was a “disaster” – with spectators complaining about access and viewing issues that were largely linked to local government decisions.

An unnamed government source this week said race organisers are already in the process of asking Formula 1 about the possibility of a long-term contract extension.

“We’re seeing extensions of agreements elsewhere,” the source said, “so we have communicated our intentions.

“Discussions are cordial, but nothing suggests that it’s not a possibility.”

It is believed, however, that Liberty Media has no intention of entering serious talks until after this year’s Canadian GP in a month.

“A huge amount of work is being done on mobility, access, and paddocks,” an anonymous source close to the race organisers said. “We don’t want to repeat the same story as last year.

“We all want the grand prix to go well and for the event to stay here,” the source added.

