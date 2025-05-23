Why Red Bull’s Marko is Rooting for Norris in Championship Fight

May 23 – Dr Helmut Marko admits he is rooting for McLaren’s Lando Norris to re-discover his top form this weekend in Monaco.

Norris led the championship early in 2025, but his less experienced McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri admits the step forward he made with consistency in 2025 helped power the young Australian’s current title-favourite status.

Imola, however, was a breakthrough for Red Bull thanks to a major car upgrade and potential regulatory intervention that slowed McLaren – not to mention Verstappen’s impressive turn 1, lap 1 overtake on Piastri.

“That was definitely the overtake of the year, without a doubt,” George Russell, who admits he is not close friends with Verstappen, commented in Monaco.

Red Bull advisor Marko, 82, was ready to write off Verstappen’s drivers’ title chances before Imola, but he is now more hopeful.

In Monaco, however, he sounds cautious. “Max needs five or six wins to be in contention for the title,” the Austrian told sport.de.

“That will be very difficult because McLaren have proven that their car is effective on any track, with any tyres, in any weather. Everything has to come together and work for us to have a chance.

“But I hope Norris starts winning again, taking points away from Piastri. We then have to take advantage of that. They alternate who is faster, and that helps us.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown admitted on Thursday that he would prefer Verstappen secure a fifth consecutive drivers’ title this year over imposing harsh team orders on either Piastri or Norris.

Marko said: “For us, it’s all very clear. We have Max as the obvious number 1, everything is focused on him, and McLaren have two drivers who are basically equally fast.

“The more they alternate, the more points they share, the better for us.”

