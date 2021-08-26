Why is betting on F1 becoming increasingly popular?

Aug.26 - F1 has established itself over the years as one of the most glamorous sports available to follow. Of course, as any F1 fan knows, the high-octane action is also a major plus for fans. The 2021 season is now well underway and has already led to some classic moments and dramatic races.

One recent change you might have spotted though is the rising popularity of F1 as a sport to bet on. This has not always been the case in previous years, where even those into Formula 1 preferred to bet on other sports, such as horse racing or football.

Modern times have resulted in an increasing number of people wagering on how races will pan out — even if they do not actually follow the sport that closely! If you do decide to bet on F1 yourself, just remember to find out more about responsible gambling to stay safe. All reputable sportsbooks online will carry details about gambling responsibly and include a range of features to help. If you keep this in mind, you are more likely to have fun and enjoy sports betting without any issues.

For many people though, the question still remains as to why F1 betting has recently become a trend. There are actually a few good reasons for this — but what are they?

Brings more excitement to watching F1

As the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix result showed, there is no doubt that the fast cars and competitive spirit of Formula 1 make it exciting to begin with. However, it is possible to inject even more interest into the sport by betting on it. Placing an F1 bet helps fans feel closer to the action and makes what is happening even more thrilling to watch. As you will be personally invested in how a race unfolds, you will find watching what happens more engaging.

Enables fans to profit from their knowledge

If you follow Formula 1 closely, then you will have an in-depth knowledge of the sport. It seems F1 fans have started to realise in recent years that they can use this knowledge to their advantage. As a result, more and more are now beginning to wager on who will win the championship or who will emerge victorious in a given race.

This in turn has led to Formula 1 becoming more popular as a sport to bet on and attracting more people into having a flutter on it. F1 betting also provides pretty decent odds, usually because of the sport’s large fields and unpredictability. This makes it appealing to bet on as there is the potential to bag bigger wins.

Range of markets to bet on

Another factor which explains the increasing numbers who bet on F1 is the variety of bets on offer. From betting on drivers to win the race to who might make it onto the podium, there is a lot of choice. Most sportsbooks will also carry plenty of prop bets, which allow you to wager on whether something will happen or not. A good example is putting money on a certain driver leading after a specified number of laps. All this choice makes F1 lots of fun to bet on and prevents it from ever getting boring.

Formula 1 carried at most sportsbooks

Perhaps the last major reason to explain the rising status of F1 as a sport to bet on is the accessibility it enjoys. For example, most online sportsbooks currently carry it as a major sport to wager on and make it easy to find on their site. This was not always true in the past when it could be harder to find such a niche sport to bet on. As Formula 1 has grown increasingly popular over the years, the higher presence it enjoys has led to huge public demand for sportsbooks to carry it.

Formula 1 set to remain a sports betting favourite

Breaking news and dramatic stories are par for the course in F1. We know now that the 2021 Japanese Grand Prix is cancelled again due to COVID, for example, which is bound to cause a stir. Now that fans have started to see what betting on F1 can deliver too, it is no surprise that more people are getting involved with it. If you practice responsible gambling, it is perfectly possible to use sports betting as a way to increase your enjoyment of following Formula 1. Although it is already turning out to be a dramatic season, adding more excitement is never a bad thing!

