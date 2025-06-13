Why Hadjar Isn't Ready for Red Bull – His Candid Confession

Jun.13 - Isack Hadjar openly agrees with those who argue he is not ready to be Max Verstappen's teammate.

Having dropped Liam Lawson after just two races this year, Red Bull Racing is still trying to bring his successor, Yuki Tsunoda, up to speed.

Technical director Pierre Wache admits the ongoing gap between Verstappen and Tsunoda is "not ideal" for a top Formula 1 team.

Team advisor Dr Helmut Marko agrees: "He's already doing a good job in the race, but he struggles in qualifying.

"He particularly struggles when there are any kind of changes," the Austrian told Kleine Zeitung newspaper. "Every session is new territory for him."

When asked what he expects from Tsunoda, Marko is clear: "Points!

"Ideally, as many as possible."

That sort of talk has added fuel to an already healthy fire suggesting Red Bull will move to the next driver on the list to be paired with Verstappen in 2026.

It's clearly Isack Hadjar.

"He's sensational," Marko said. "He does well on all tracks, regardless of whether he's familiar with them or not. His Formula 1 debut has so far exceeded our expectations.

"He certainly has a great future ahead of him."

However, Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer joked this week that he needs a pair of "handcuffs" to tie the 20-year-old French-Algerian to the junior team for now.

One reporter even told Hadjar ahead of the Canadian GP that it might be a "bad thing" for his career to be promoted to Red Bull Racing too soon.

"It's perfectly legitimate to say that," RMC quotes him as responding.

"Liam and Yuki are talented drivers, so it's normal to think that. I am curious. That is the only thing that I can say - that I am curious to see what it is like next to Max."

However, Hadjar also admits that the prospect is currently "scary".

"I don't feel ready yet. That's a fact," he said.

"I think it's good to gain experience and stay where I am now. I enjoy every weekend and I learn a lot every weekend. I feel comfortable in this car. I haven't really had to deal with a difficult car yet. Let's see what the future brings.

"As a Red Bull junior, it's of course normal to follow the path and go there one day."

Former Racing Bulls boss Franz Tost always said that rookie drivers need three years at the Faenza based team before being ready for the promotion.

"That's a fair comment, I think," said Hadjar. "You can do well at the top team even earlier, but what he says makes sense."

