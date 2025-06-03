Why Ferrari’s Vasseur is Defending a Downbeat Hamilton

Jun.3 – Frederic Vasseur is still rallying around Lewis Hamilton amid the seven time world champion’s self-admitted struggles at Ferrari.

Bild newspaper reported that the 40-year-old former Mercedes driver had to wipe away tears before facing the world’s media after Sunday’s Spanish GP.

Hamilton declared it “the worst race I’ve ever taken part in my life” and when asked what explanation his engineers might have for him, he added: “It was probably just me.”

Team boss Vasseur, however, scolded a journalist for reading into his British driver’s words.

“You have enough experience not to jump to conclusions after the driver’s first words,” said the Frenchman.

“I think he did 70 percent of the race ahead of Russell, and I’m not sure Russell said the race was a disaster.

“The result wasn’t good,” Vasseur continued, “but the pace was ok, except for the last stint. He had a significant drop in performance in the final part of the race.

“I don’t know if there was a problem there – we’ll have to look at it.”

