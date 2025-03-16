Why 'Drive to Survive' is Stirring Controversy in the F1 World

Mar.16 - Formula 1, and Netflix producers, have defended 'Drive to Survive' against withering attacks from the sport's top stars Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has never hidden his opinion about the exaggerated, Hollywood-esque production, even refusing to take part at all in some editions.

One clip from the latest season showed the quadruple world champion looking upset about Lando Norris' maiden win in Miami - but closer inspection showed that Verstappen was wearing the cap he only wore at Zandvoort last year.

Netflix described it as an "unintentional error".

"Apparently I was very sad after Miami," said Verstappen. "I literally had the best time ever Sunday night, so I don't know what I was upset about."

McLaren's Norris said Netflix is basically "lying" about what is really going on behind the scenes in F1.

"I don't think you can paint someone in the wrong picture when it's not the truth," he said. "That line needs to be made clear.

"I don't want made-up scripts and fabricated nonsense, which there is."

Even fans of the sport were upset with the way producers revealed an apparent panic attack George Russell had after an intensely hot race in Singapore, and the way his credentials as a top-line driver were constantly questioned.

"There's always an agenda for the best storyline possible," said the Mercedes driver, "and that's just the way the world is with these entertainment programs."

A spokesperson for Drive To Survive defended its approach, admitting its remit is to "help make F1 appeal to a wider audience".

Therefore, "we tell these stories in an entertaining and compelling way, which has helped drive leagues of new fans to the sport, a legacy we're incredibly proud of.

"The series is produced under incredible schedule pressure, and sometimes mistakes do happen."

And an official for Formula 1 also stridently defended the Netflix series.

"We should focus on the positive impact of the series and not criticise something that has been beneficial to the whole sport," the spokesperson said.

