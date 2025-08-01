Why Aston Martin's Stock is Skyrocketing: The Untold Story

Aug.1 - While Aston Martin's on-track performance has dipped sharply in 2025, the value of its Formula 1 team is soaring to unprecedented heights.

This week, Aston Martin Lagonda confirmed it had signed a binding letter of intent to sell its minority stake in the Silverstone-based team for 110 million pounds. According to Auto Bild, the deal values the F1 operation at a staggering $3.2 billion - up $600 million in just 12 months.

Originally acquired for $117 million as the bankrupt outfit in 2018, Lawrence Stroll's team has since invested heavily in a new factory, wind tunnel, and star talent - most notably legendary designer Adrian Newey, who also holds a stake in the team.

But Newey has largely ignored the 2025 car, which has slumped in competitiveness since early-season promise. Aston Martin's big hope is now 2026, when Newey's first design and Honda's works engine package will debut.

"Do I still have conversations with Newey about the 2026 car when we eat? Yes, when I have the chance, but I saw him at a concert last week, and now he's not available," joked veteran driver Fernando Alonso in Hungary.

Asked directly about Newey's involvement in the current car, Alonso replied: "None. None. It was never his priority, you know, from day one, although we're probably all a bit insistent that he takes a look at it.

"He's very focused on next year and has his own way of doing things."

Still, Alonso is impressed: "It's great to see him working and thinking about things or problems that we might face, even in Race 7, after some of the first improvements and things like that, so it's incredible."

When pressed on what the current car might offer for next year's design, Alonso said: "What can we improve on this year's car to apply next year? The pitstops. Nothing else.

"I think the cars are so different that it's hard to learn anything this year that can be applied next year."

"Everything we wanted to learn from the car and the improvements this year, the wind tunnel information, things like that, are already well and truly proven, so, yeah, now we just have to wait until January and see how fast we can be."

The buyer of the latest stake in Aston Martin has not been named, but the team will retain its name in F1 through a renewed commercial deal with Stroll through at least 2030.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: