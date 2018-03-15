F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Whiting: Renault exhaust legal for now

F1 News

Whiting: Renault exhaust legal for now

Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Thursday 08 March 2018. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33 Renault, makes a pit stop.
Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Thursday 08 March 2018. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33 Renault, makes a pit stop.

Mar.15 - F1's governing body will not ask Renault to change the layout of its 2018 exhaust.

The yellow and black car turned heads during Barcelona testing because it appeared the exhaust had been angled towards a specially heat-resistant rear wing.

That is despite the fact that exhaust 'blowing' is not allowed.

But F1 race director Charlie Whiting is quoted by Italy's Autosprint: "I think any advantage they get is absolutely marginal.

"I see no problem, provided they do not operate the engine in a mode that would not be normal," he added.

He is referring to any special 'exhaust blowing' engine maps, but said that apart from that, what Renault is doing is not sinister.

"We have to accept that the effect of exhaust gases on the wings exists and has always existed," said Whiting.

"In 2013 and 2013, the impact was enormous so one of the things we did in 2014 was ensure that any effect from the exhaust gases is small.

"We will find out during the year if it is necessary to intervene again," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Australian flag Australia '1822% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now