What’s Next for Sebastian Vettel: A Deep Dive into His Post-F1 Plans

Jul.23 - Sebastian Vettel says it would be "unprofessional" to commit to the idea of becoming FIA president, despite Ross Brawn previously tipping the retired four-time world champion as a future candidate.

"I don't know enough about the responsibilities of an FIA president," Vettel told Auto Motor und Sport. "From a Formula 1 perspective, you only get to see part of it. I have a little understanding, but not enough to assess it.

"It would be unprofessional to say now: yes, I can imagine that."

The 38-year-old has already ruled out returning to F1 as a driver, but continues to leave the door open for a Le Mans or WEC campaign.

"What I really miss is the competition, those intense moments where important decisions have to be made," he said. "But that doesn't mean I'll never drive anything again."

Vettel remains in contact with Red Bull and did not deny interest in the possibility of eventually replacing Dr Helmut Marko as advisor.

"I know Helmut very well, and we're in contact," he said. "If that were to become more concrete, I would first have to realise what kind of task I would be facing. A decision would depend heavily on that."

He also sees value in mentoring young drivers, much like Mark Webber's role with Oscar Piastri.

"As a young talent, it can be extremely valuable to have someone who helps - not with braking points, but on the mental side," Vettel explained. "You can't mould a driver into the next Hamilton or Schumacher. It's more about perceiving the person and helping develop their own strengths."

