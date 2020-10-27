What's next for Lewis Hamilton's glorious F1 career?

If you are wondering about Lewis Hamilton's future and what other records he might achieve soon, this is the piece to read. Fresh off of his record-breaking 92nd F1 GP win, the six-time F1 World Champion still has a lot left in his tank, and he will be eager to reach far more records. Would you spend your William Hill Promo Code betting against him? Think twice before you do. At claimbonuscode.co.uk you can also receive a special bonus for new customers and test your luck.

What records are awaiting the Stevenage-born phenomenon?

Hamilton ranks first all-time in victories, Pole Positions, and podiums. In our all time F1 drivers list you see the actual numbers. Certainly, those are three of the most important stats in the career of any motor racing athlete, but what can he achieve in the years to come?

Titles

Well, he is on pace to match Michael Schumacher's unbelievable record of Formula 1 World Championships, with a likely seventh title probably being sealed this year for the Mercedes driver. As motivated as he looks, Hamilton will be eager to go for even more championships in the upcoming years, and not many would bet against him succeeding.

Fastest Laps

On Sunday, Hamilton achieved his 52nd career Fastest Lap in F1, but he might need a lot more if he is to catch Schumacher's record of 77. Hamilton was not known for achieving many Fastest Laps, but since the point for the Fastest Lap was introduced in 2019, he has 11 FLs, more than anyone else.

Most wins in a single season

Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2013) both lead the ranking for most victories in a single season, with 13. Hamilton has five wins of at least 10 victories in his career (more than all the other F1 drivers in history combined), but he has never surpassed 11 wins in a season (he won 11 races in 2014, 2018, and 2019). He has the chance to tie that record in 2020, with five races left.

Most Pole Positions in a single season

Though Hamilton is the all-time leader in Pole Positions with a whopping 97, his highest in a single year was 12 in 2016, three short of Vettel's single-season record of 15 (in 2011). With five races left in 2020 and nine poles to his name, he will not be able to do it this year.

The highest percentage of wins in a single season

Hamilton has eight wins in 12 races in 2020, and with five races left, the British legend has the chance to match the all-time single-season record for most wins (13) and to break Alberto Ascari's record of winning 75% of the races in a Formula 1 season. Of course, Hamilton needs to win every race left on the calendar, which is not impossible, but it won't be easy. If he wins the five remaining races, Hamilton will end the year with 13 wins out of 17 Grands Prix, for a 76% winning ratio in 2020.

Also, if he does win every race left, Hamilton would become the fifth driver in F1 history to win at least seven consecutive races.

Those are five of the most important records Hamilton can still reach in his illustrious Formula 1 career. The motor racing legend could also reach 100 wins and 100 Pole Positions before his glorious F1 run is over, which would represent a huge feat too.

Records are there to be broken, Michael Schumacher said, but Hamilton is trying to establish near-impossible numbers for any other drivers coming up.

Check out more items on this website about: