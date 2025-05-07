What’s Next For F1 Budget Cap? FIA President’s Idea

May 7 – The FIA’s controversial president has floated the idea of completely abandoning the budget cap in Formula 1.

Not long ago, Mohammed Ben Sulayem dropped a bomb in the F1 paddock by suggesting that screaming V10 engines powered by sustainable fuel could be the sport’s next move.

But now, five years into the measure that was introduced by his predecessor Jean Todt in 2021, Ben Sulayem suggests the spending brakes should be released.

“I’m looking at the cost cap and it’s just giving the FIA a headache,” he told AP News. “So what’s the point of it?

“I don’t see the point. I really don’t.”

Although certain spending is excluded from the cap, it began at $145 million in 2021 and then reduced to its current effective limit of around $135-140 million this season.

The Associated Press also quoted Ben Sulayem, whose current presidential term runs out late this year, as saying that while he’s open to changing the driver code of conduct, swearing will continue to be penalised.

Indeed, in Miami last weekend, GPDA co-director expressed scepticism about Ben Sulayem’s social media post that indicated he would be easing the swearing clampdown.

“Obviously we want to see these things put into action rather than saying ‘we’re considering things’,” said the driver. “You know, we all consider a lot of things.

“So those words don’t mean anything until the change has been made.”

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: