What Hamilton and Vasseur’s Judgements Mean for Ferrari’s Next Moves

Jun.6 – Lewis Hamilton thinks it may be time for Ferrari to shelve the 2025 car project in order to focus on next year.

Team boss Frederic Vasseur revealed after Barcelona that “visible” and “invisible” developments are still en route for the current car, even though McLaren is increasingly out of reach.

Charles Leclerc’s pace has notably increased of late, while new team arrival Hamilton is floundering. “One word to define the car?” Vasseur told La Stampa newspaper. “Sensitive.

“Because sometimes we manage to extract the maximum, but not always. Qualifying in Imola and Miami are emblematic, where we were faster with used tyres – something I’ve never seen in my life.”

Hamilton, 40, seems resigned to struggling all season with the current car, so it’s understandable he’s now urging Ferrari to consider aiming every weapon at the radical 2026 regulations.

“I don’t know what updates are coming,” said the Briton. “We haven’t had anything new for quite some time.

“We’ll continue to work with what we have and, before it’s too late, I’d like to ask the team to focus on next season. This year we are laying the foundation, learning the tools, refining the structure and processes so that next year we can have the car we need.”

Vasseur openly admits that beating McLaren in 2025 is basically now impossible, “considering McLaren’s advantage and continuity”.

“We have to stay focused on ourselves, like 12 months ago, when I also never thought about the championship,” said the Frenchman. “I would like the same approach from the team now.

“The reaction was good, Monte Carlo and Spain showed it,” Vasseur added. “Now we need confirmation.”

As for Hamilton’s particular struggles with the car, Vasseur explained: “Hamilton is only missing the details.

“We are talking about hundredths, which in this balanced Formula 1 can make the difference between a first and a third row – between a good weekend and a less good one.

“But they remain details – understanding the car, setup, communication. It’s normal when you change teams. Frustration? It’s understandable.”

At the same time, however, Vasseur hailed the step forward Leclerc has made since Hamilton joined the team this year.

“Compared to the past, he has made a big step forward in terms of certainty about what he wants,” he said. “He is more direct in asking the engineers what he needs.”

When asked if Leclerc is the clear lead driver, Vasseur answered: “We have two top drivers and no need for a leader.

“I think that if Leclerc has made a step forward, it is also because Lewis pushed him to do so, while on the other hand, Charles is helping his teammate to understand the team and the car,” he said.

“They work well together, although I don’t ask them to be best friends.”

Vasseur continued: “Leclerc is in love with Ferrari – his career has had only one colour since the academy and the beginning in GP3. He is tied to the company and the team; he doesn’t look around for a better seat but is part of the project and of this family. And I respect him a lot for this.”

