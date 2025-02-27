Webber Gives his Thoughts About Piastri's Prospects for 2025

Feb.27 - Former F1 driver Mark Webber is coy about whether McLaren, and his protege Oscar Piastri, may be heading into the 2025 season as favourites.

"We'll see," the Australian, who now personally manages his 23-year-old countryman Piastri, told RTBF on the opening day of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Wednesday.

After McLaren won the constructors' championship last year, with Piastri's teammate Lando Norris finishing runner-up behind drivers' title winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull boss Christian Horner is declaring that he doesn't mind if McLaren enters the new season as favourites.

"There are so many factors that come into play," 48-year-old Webber, who won all nine of his grand prix victories with Red Bull, told the Belgian broadcaster.

"It's very important that the car is competitive on each track and above all reliable, given that we're starting with five races in six weeks," he explained.

"But we're obviously starting on a good basis because the car was very good in 2024."

As for Piastri, he remains highly regarded in the F1 paddock, but there is no denying that Norris had the upper-hand last season.

Another former F1 driver Marc Surer, however, thinks McLaren has a problem on its hands. "If McLaren want to win the championship, they have to put Lando Norris as their number 1 driver," said the Swiss. "Otherwise Piastri will take points away from him."

However, Piastri still finished fourth overall in '24, securing his first two grand prix wins - compared to four wins for Briton Norris last season.

"Oscar had an incredible second year in Formula 1 even if he was behind Lando at the end of the season," Webber acknowledged. "But in the end, it was a great season for him (Piastri) in '24 with a lot of points scored.

"He learned a lot, and I hope he has a good season."

RTBF concluded its conversation with Webber with one of the hottest paddock topics of the moment - Ferrari's new driver combination.

"Lewis (Hamilton) and Charles (Leclerc), what a lineup," Webber smiled. "It's fantastic for the sport. This move for Lewis is great for everyone.

"But Leclerc is also a superstar and I have a lot of respect for both of those guys. It's all positive, both for Ferrari and for Formula 1."

