Webber advises Vettel to quit Ferrari in 2020

Jul.8 - Mark Webber thinks it could be "better" if his former teammate Sebastian Vettel quits Ferrari before the end of the current season.

The Ferrari-Vettel relationship took a further dive in Austria last weekend when the quadruple world champion revealed that his ousting was in fact not a mutual decision.

Then, on Red Bull-owned Servus TV on Monday, the German ridiculed Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto's claims that the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic situation contributed to the decision to part with Vettel.

"I think the situation with corona was not very crucial," Vettel smiled.





He also rubbished the notion that he wouldn't have accepted a pay-cut for 2021.

"If you have been around for as long as I have and you are lucky enough to have a certain independence, that would not have been an obstacle," said the 33-year-old.

Vettel, who failed to qualify in the top ten and then clashed with his successor Carlos Sainz in the race, was also critical of Ferrari's 2020 car.

His former boss, F1 legend and former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger, defended him.

"Seb is a four time world champion. They should take his criticism of the car seriously," he said.

According to Vettel's former Red Bull teammate Mark Webber, the formal relationship between the German and Ferrari should end as soon as possible.

"The chemistry is gone. The marriage is over," the Australian told the In The Fast Lane podcast.

"Sebastian still wears red and drives a red car, but he is there for himself now. I think the sooner it's over, the better it will be for everyone involved," Webber added.

He said he was "surprised" when Vettel revealed that he was axed on the phone and without any contract negotiations having taken place.

"The way no effort was made to face him - obviously the relationship was not healthy," said Webber.

"Seb has looked tired and older recently," the Australian is also quoted by Sport1. "The drivers are always the focus, but at Maranello they should also be looking at themselves.

"It can't always be the drivers who are to blame."

Webber said he hopes Vettel can "free his mind" after the Ferrari adventure and would relish seeing "the old Vettel" back with another team.

"I don't think it's necessarily over," he said. "He still has a chance to do something in '22. Or, who knows, maybe in '21 with Red Bull?"

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Servus TV: "Obviously Verstappen and Vettel would be a great combination. But we are more than satisfied with Alexander Albon."

