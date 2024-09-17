Vowles Hints at Audi-Sauber Seat for Colapinto in 2025

Sep.17 - James Vowles admits Audi-owned Sauber might indeed be an option for the impressive rookie Franco Colapinto for 2025.

Argentine Colapinto, 21, has impressed the Formula 1 paddock with his immediate pace and success since stepping into the axed Logan Sargeant's Williams from Monza.

However, Carlos Sainz will take over the race seat for 2025 and beyond.

"I still think Alex (Albon) and Carlos is the right line-up for Williams," said team boss Vowles, "as we continue to grow and aim to fight for the title.

"Nevertheless, I am incredibly proud of what Franco has achieved already."

Colapinto is the cream of Williams' driver development program, and so if he becomes a contender to be Nico Hulkenberg's Audi-Sauber teammate next year, it will firstly require a deal with Vowles.

"Of course he will remain part of the Williams family," Vowles insists. "But I also hope he can continue to race somewhere - ideally in Formula 1.

"Realistically, there is only one seat left," he added, referring to Sauber. "We will see what we can do there with Audi and whether we can find a way to work together."

So fresh is Colapinto to F1 that Lewis Hamilton wanted to compliment the rookie by name after his points-scoring finish in Baku - but the seven time world champion forgot his name.

After also praising Oliver Bearman, Hamilton told a reporter: "I don't remember the other kid's name. Uh, in a Williams. Cap...? Colapinto," he added, when prompted.

"He did a great job this weekend as well. I have to say that it's nice to see so many young, talented drivers coming through."

